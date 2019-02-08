I-League: Real Kashmir’s home match against East Bengal postponed due to thick snow cover

The thick snow cover at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on Friday forced the postponement of Sunday’s crucial I-League match between title contenders Real Kashmir FC and East Bengal.

Advertising

Real Kashmir and East Bengal were to clash in the match, where a lot is at stake for both the sides to remain in contention for the I-League title. However the ground condition has led to the postponement of the match.

“Due to bad weather and pitch condition in Srinagar, our next match vs Kashmir FC on February 10 has been called off. New date of the match will be announced later,” the East Bengal club said on its official Twitter handle.

Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo uploaded a picture of the snow covered ground on his Facebook page.

Real Kashmir are on 32 points from 16 matches while East Bengal have collected 28 from 14 matches.

An AIFF team visited the ground in the morning and found that the match could not be held at the venue.

The stands were covered with a thick layer of snow and it would take time for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to clear it, said an official.

The match between RKFC and Gokulam FC was also held here on February 6 amid snow and rain. The players had a really difficult time to play under the heavy ground conditions, besides coping near freezing temperature.

Advertising

The next fixture of the ‘Snow Leopards’ is a home game against Minerva Punjab February 17.