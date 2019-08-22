Real Kashmir head to Mumbai for pre-season after Durand Cup semi-final exit

I-League side Real Kashmir on Thursday headed to Mumbai for a two-week long pre-season after bowing out of the Durand Cup football tournament in the semiflals here.

“The team has left for Mumbai for two week pre-season training. We have not yet decided about our plan after the pre-season,” team co-owner Sandeep Chattoo told PTI.

The first week will be devoted to fitness and tactical training, after which they will play a few friendly matches.

Having played without any preparation because of the situation back home, Real Kashmir went down to Mohun Bagan 1-3 in the extra time to make a semifinal exit in the Durand Cup on Wednesday.

This was Real Kashmir’s first loss at the Saltlake Stadium, where they had beaten Mohun Bagan 2-1 en route to finishing third in their debut I-League last season last year.

“It’s been a very, very difficult journey. We trained twice in three months. We came here expecting to play three (league) games. We played one extra game (by reaching the semifinals),” head coach David Robertson told reporters at the post-match news conference.

“I can’t fault anything with my team. We have got a team of winners. We look forward to our preseason in Mumbai now. We are a team of professional football players. They have been fantastic and played with heart and desire. It’s a huge asset for this team,” the Scot said.

“We go to Mumbai for two weeks because we have not had pre-season. We went there last season as well. We will do the same again. It’s been lucky for us.”