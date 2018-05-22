Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praises ‘formidable’ rival Jurgen Klopp

Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for the English club’s German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015. (Source: Reuters) Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for the English club’s German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hailed “formidable” opposite number Juergen Klopp ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

Zidane was full of praise for the English club’s German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015.

“I don’t know him personally, I’ve never spoken with him, but I’ve seen his work and it’s formidable,” Zidane said.

“He has shown it over the years, not only at Dortmund but also now with Liverpool, too. I respect him a lot for what he’s doing in the Champions League and Premier League.”

The Frenchman also said he expects a clash of styles when the two sides meet on Saturday. “I don’t think we play the same kind of football as a team,” he said, adding that Real will be fully prepared and do not expect any surprises. Everyone speaks about the three up front [Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane] and says they’re less at the back, but they’re a team unit. They’ve got to the final and deserve to be there, just like us.

“My work with the staff is to prepare for the game well, as we always do, and try to do them damage.”

