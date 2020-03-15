Reading, family time: What sports stars are up to as world halts

Lionel Messi and Ajinkya Rahane have shared their messages with fans on the coronavirus lockdown. (Instagram/Messi; Twitter/ARahane) Lionel Messi and Ajinkya Rahane have shared their messages with fans on the coronavirus lockdown. (Instagram/Messi; Twitter/ARahane)

Countries across the world are entering shutdown mode – with sports events shelved as well – as the Covid-19 pandemic grows every day. The number of global coronavirus cases crossed 152,000 on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Cases have been reported in 141 countries and territories.

Top sporting stars across the world have been sharing with fans what they are doing at such a time.

Lionel Messi said this is “an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home.”

“Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, the time you don’t always have. My best to everyone and let’s hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better,” Messi’s message added.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a similar message on his Instagram page, saying “Protecting human life must come above all interests.”

He said his solidarity is with those who are fighting the virus, like his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani.

India skipper Virat Kohli shared a message on Twitter, asking everyone to stay safe.

Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had a tip on how to deal with the time spent in confinement – to read books.

Stay positive and Read! 📚 pic.twitter.com/LPeoKp3Uqs — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 15, 2020

MS Dhoni was seen leaving the Chennai Super Kings practice session, with the IPL team having suspended their sessions following the postponement of the season. Dhoni was seen leaving the ground amid fanfare in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings.

“It has become your home sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson has returned home healthy after spending a day isolated in a Sydney hotel room with symptoms of a cold. He was tested for the Covid-19 virus but his tests came negative. “I was taken to get swabs done and talk to the doc, but fortunately all was good,” Ferguson said upon arrival in Auckland.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam also shared a message to stay safe, adding a plea to “please be kind towards each other.”

All domestic cricket has been halted in India and most sporting events around the world have been similarly hit in light of the pandemic.

