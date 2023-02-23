Watch: RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs’ handball incident that sparks controversy vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs’ handball incident created a controversy in his side’s Champions League clash against Manchester City in the first leg of the Round Of 16 at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late in the game after Leipzig equalised with Josko Gvardiol’s header in the 70th minute and the visitors were looking for a winner in the leg. The ball hit the hand of Henrich in the penalty box which the referee did not spot. If the referee would have spotted City would have been awarded a penalty.

In the post-match analysis of the game, BT Sport Pundits Rio Ferdinand, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Owen Hargreaves were all on the same page and agreed that it was a handball.

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton in the studio said, “I thought there was a handball offence there. The arm is in an unnatural position for that phase of play, the ball clearly strikes it from the angles we are seeing but the VAR did not check it.”

“I have a monitor linked with UEFA that tells me when VAR is checking incidents. This particular incident wasn’t checked and I am surprised it wasn’t,” he added.

“If there’s an angle we’re not seeing where it strikes his shoulder, then I understand that. I haven’t seen that angle, all I’ve seen is what we’ve seen today and, for me, that was a handball offence,” Waltons said.

However, at the end of 90 minutes, Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw. Riyad Maharez opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half. “In general I am really pleased,” said coach Pep Guardiola. “I had a feeling the game would be decided in the second leg. I have a lot of respect for Leipzig.”

“Hopefully in three weeks, we arrive in a good condition. We can do better. We have to adjust some things and find a way to go through.”