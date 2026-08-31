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Why Rayan Cherki with his jinking feet tricks keeps Manchester City slick in post-Pep era

A system disruptor or a chaos agent, the French maverick is antithetical to the Guardiolisma ideals of positional and structural conformity. But two games in, he is Enzo Maresca’s most precious asset before the rejigged band settles down into a coherent firm

Rayan Cherki has emerged as Enzo Maresca’s most precious asset at Man City set-up. (Reuters)Rayan Cherki has emerged as Enzo Maresca’s most precious asset at Man City set-up. (Reuters)
Written by: Sandip G
5 min readAug 31, 2026 09:50 AM IST First published on: Aug 31, 2026 at 09:50 AM IST

Six years ago, Kylian Mbappe reposted on Rayan Cherki with a smiley and caption: “Don’t talk to him about his age too much!” Cherki was only 16 then, and had netted a brace of goals and assists, for Lyon against Nantes, sending the first firm signals of his precocious gifts towards the world at large. He looked beyond his age; not so much by the stubble and defined facial features he then spotted, but by the wisdom he showed with the ball on his floating feet.

Mbappe, an early-bloomer himself, was not the first to positively wonder about his compatriot of Italian-Algerian descent raised in busy Lyon. He was only six years old and knocking the ball on an athletics track adjacent to the football pitch his elder brothers trained when a local coach Roger Martinez saw him and stood transfixed with the tricks he performed.

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