Not referee, we lost to ourselves: Cherki after France’s World Cup loss to Spain

Spain's Marc Cucurella (24), left, and Spain's Pedri (20) defend against France's Rayan Cherki (24) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

While France coach Didier Deschamps blamed the referee for France’s 2-0 defeat to Spain, midfielder Rayan Cherki sang a different tune after the match saying that the Les Blues lost the match to themselves. The Manchester City player also said that Spain played the way they wanted but France couldn’t which led to the defeat.

“It’s a massive disappointment. Because today we lost to ourselves. We didn’t lose to the referee, we didn’t lose to Spain, we only lost to ourselves. Here, you all know, we all know, we strike fear into everyone. The only team capable of eliminating us was ourselves and that’s what happened today,” Cherki said.