‘Raul, Casillas are Real Madrid’s biggest frauds’: Florentino Perez in leaked audio

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly labelled club legends Raul Gonzalez and Iker Casillas as “the biggest frauds” in a leaked recording from 2006.

Perez has been quoted criticizing Raul and Casillas by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, who have published an article allegedly containing the Los Blancos president’s quotes about the Spanish duo.

“Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He’s not and never has been,” Perez allegedly said.

“He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much,” he added.

“You can tell when things aren’t going so well with his girlfriend as well; he’s absent [mentally].

“He’s like a child… he’s like a lapdog, a puppet, something childlike.”

Perez also had a few harsh words to say about Casillas’ girlfriend Sara Carbonero. “This girl, I don’t trust her one bit,” said Perez before adding, “This girl, these girls, you know what they’re after…they go crazy for fame,” Marca quoted from the leaked files.

However, Perez did say that he got on well with the goalkeeper.

“People think I don’t like him, but the thing is I believe if he’d committed himself more he’d be the number one because, despite being a bit short, he has some exceptional qualities.

“But take the game against Barcelona with LaLiga at stake, the one we won 4-2… that Friday he arrived late to training… he’d had an argument with his girlfriend, ridiculous stuff.”

“It is the big mistake we made. What has happened is that [broken audio] they adore him, they want to speak with him. … I don’t know. They defend him so much. But, well, he is one of the big frauds of Madrid. The second is Raul. The two biggest frauds at Madrid are first Raul and then Casillas.

“[Zinedine] Zidane’s a great guy. And [David] Beckham and Ronaldo. … But then there are the others that think that … let’s see. Raul is a bad person.

“He thinks Madrid is his and he uses everything there is in Madrid, developing everything for his own benefit. Him and his agent. They are to blame for Madrid not doing well.

Raul is now Real Madrid Castilla’s head coach and Casillas has also made his return to the club last year to work as an advisor.

Real Madrid released a statement on behalf of Perez on Tuesday evening which read:

“Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are collected, I think it necessary to clarify: The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr. José Antonio Abellán, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success. It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial collects them today . – They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.”

“Let them reproduce now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, I understand that it is due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League. I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers who are studying the possible actions to take.”