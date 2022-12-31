scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Rashford steps off the bench to earn Man United win at Wolves

Rashford came on for the second half to give United more cutting edge in attack, showing great strength and composure to hold off his marker and fire the winner 14 minutes from time.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Listen to this article
Rashford steps off the bench to earn Man United win at Wolves
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In-form Marcus Rashford stepped off the bench to earn Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a win that moved Erik ten Hag’s side into the Premier League top four.

Ten Hag left the club’s top goalscorer on the bench from the start due to an “internal disciplinary issue”, and saw his team struggle to break down Wolves in the opening period, youngster Alejandro Garnacho wasting the visitors’ best chance.

Rashford came on for the second half to give United more cutting edge in attack, showing great strength and composure to hold off his marker and fire the winner 14 minutes from time.

The England forward had another ruled out for handball late on, but it mattered little as United saw out their third league win in a row to move above Tottenham Hotspur, who play Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, and into fourth. Wolves stay 18th.

Fresh from their biggest league win of the season last time out — a 3-0 success over Nottingham Forest – United did not make the most of their first-half opportunities at Molineux.

Casemiro’s header was deflected over early on, before Garnacho was denied by a superb save from home goalkeeper Jose Sa after Nelson Semedo’s defensive error.

French forward Anthony Martial should have done better from a close-range header late in the half, but failed to make a clean connection.

Ruben Neves finally tested David de Gea in the United goal early in the second half, with his free-kick brilliantly kept out by the Spaniard, before the visitors resumed their control of the contest.

More chances came and went before Rashford fired his 10th goal of the season in all competitions after holding off Wolves’ substitute Jonny and lashing the ball home from close range.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Advertisement

De Gea was called into action to deny Wolves a point in coach Julen Lopetegui’s first home league game in charge, but United continued their improvement under Ten Hag with another victory.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 20:14 IST
Next Story

Man collapses at IKEA Bangalore; doctor who stood in next lane saves his life with CPR

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
close