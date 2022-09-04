scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Rashford double as Man United end Arsenal’s 100% start

Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th- minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed following a VAR review.

Manchester United players celebrate after Manchester United's Antony scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made it four wins in a row and ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th- minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed following a VAR review.

Martinelli forced two saves out of United keeper David De Gea as the visitors began to dominate but it was the home side who drew first blood through debutant Antony.

The Brazilian winger, signed from Ajax last week, was found on the right by Rashford and coolly drifted a shot into the far bottom corner.

Arsenal deservedly drew level when the outstanding Martin Odegaard threaded a ball towards Gabriel Jesus in the box and after a challenge by Raphael Varane the ball fell to Bukayo Saka who slotted home.

United restored their advantage in the 66th minute, however, when Bruno Fernandes found Rashford with a superb through ball and the England striker beat the advancing Aaron Ramsdale.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

It was another swift counter that led to United’s third with Christian Erkisen breaking clear and slipping the ball across to Rashford for a simple finish.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 11:14:16 pm
Next Story

Basilica of Bom Jesus to be closed for a month for restoration

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News