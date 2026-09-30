Big blow for India vs Brazil as Raphinha leaves squad, set to miss Kolkata clash

In a blow to Indian fans in Kolkata who were looking forward to watching Raphinha in action against India on Saturday, the Barcelona forward left the national team on Wednesday as a precaution due to swelling in his right thigh. This means that the player is unlikely to take part in the highly anticipated friendly match with the Blue Tigers on Saturday.

As per Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement that Raphinha had “a ⁠small muscle ⁠oedema” following a scan. The 29-year-old was substituted at halftime during his side’s 4-2 friendly win over ⁠Australia ​on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about to lose a key player to injury.