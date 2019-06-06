Rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo not dropped: Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer

Following reports on Wednesday of the rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped, Larissa Drohobyczer, attorney to Kathryn Mayorga, has revealed that the lawsuit is still ongoing.

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping and harassing Mayorga following his move to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. Ronaldo allegedly raped Mayorga at a penthouse in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, before providing a financial settlement quoted at $325,000 to have Mayorga’s silence. Mayorga’s legal team argue that their client was in emotional distress and under duress to agree to the compensation.

Ronaldo and his closest associates, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his current club Juventus, have vehemently denied all reports. However, high-profile endorsers of Ronaldo, Nike and EA Sports, have condemned Ronaldo in the wake of these allegations.

News reports from Bloomberg emerged yesterday stating that Mayorga and her lawyers have dropped the case last month, but Drohobyczer publicly put to rest any confusion.

“The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court’s rules on serving foreigners,” Drohobyczer told AFP. “We basically just switched venues but the claims remain.”

