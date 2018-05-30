Ranko Popovic quits as coach of FC Pune City

Popovic joined the club in September 2017 and made a lasting impression helping FC Pune City breach the top-4 barrier, a first time in the club’s four-year history, the club said in a release. (Source: Twitter) Popovic joined the club in September 2017 and made a lasting impression helping FC Pune City breach the top-4 barrier, a first time in the club’s four-year history, the club said in a release. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Super League club FC Pune City’s head coach Ranko Popovic of Serbia has quit after guiding the team to the semi-finals in the 2017-18 season.

“It has been a great season for FC Pune City and thanks to Coach Ranko Popovic for making it memorable. His belief in the club’s ethos, especially the youth, was remarkable and it helped us achieve a lot and unearth the hidden talent in our system,” said club’s CEO Gaurav Modwel.

“He deserves a lot of credit for the historic run the club has had in 2017-18 ISL. But like someone has said ‘all good things come to an end’ and so has his journey with us,” he added.

Popovic joined the club in September 2017 and made a lasting impression helping FC Pune City breach the top-4 barrier, a first time in the club’s four-year history, the club said in a release.

“Under Popovic, the club established a reputation of playing an aggressive brand of football that helped FC Pune City remain among the top teams consistently through the season,” it said.

“Showing faith in the clu’s youth system under Popovic, as many as six young players made impressive debuts for FC Pune City in Indian Super League, including two from the club’s academy,” the release added.

