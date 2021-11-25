Ralf Rangnick talks with Manchester United over manager’s job

No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United is in talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, as revealed by @David_Ornstein @lauriewhitwell earlier today 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Deal not finalized yet – talks ongoing with Lokomotiv Moscow. Rangnick and Man Utd want to be respectful as he’s under contract. pic.twitter.com/wMFy9wseCE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2021

Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK. pic.twitter.com/VA3XSb0eef — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2021

Important one – as @Millar_Colin reminds, Rangnick rejected Chelsea in January saying: “I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager”. 🇩🇪 He’s now accepting Man Utd job also because of future ‘consultancy’ role with power into his hands. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2021

The managerial vacancy was opened up at United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Rangnick could only be coach until the end of the season.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff, was put in temporary charge with United saying it wanted to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. Carrick started with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

United is back in action in the Premier League on Sunday at Chelsea, 12 points behind the leader. But there is more than two thirds of the season remaining to close the six-point gap on the Champions League qualification places.

United has struggled to find stability since the 26-year reign of Alex Ferguson ended with him heading off into retirement in 2013 by lifting the Premier League trophy for a 13th time. Only three trophies of note have been won since then, with Louis van Gaal delivering the FA Cup in 2016 and José Mourinho the League Cup and Europa League the following year.

United would be going from the inexperience of Solskjaer to 63-year-old Rangnick who has experience as a sporting director and coach — particularly within Red Bull’s network of clubs with roles at Salzburg and Leipzig. Before then he won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 when he also reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Rangnick was a pioneer of the high-intensity pressing style of play developed in Germany and increasingly dominant in world football over the last decade. He was an influence on younger coaches such as Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Lots of you asking for this man. Ralf Rangnick #OleOut pic.twitter.com/teK0hPdNjY — BusbyBulletin (@BusbyBulletin) November 20, 2021

Rangnick was only the coach for two single-season spells at Leipzig, and one of those was spent in the second division with the then-fast-rising German club.

Going to United could allow him to get accustomed to the team before moving upstairs when a permanent manager is appointed.

Most of Rangnick’s time over the last decade was spent as sporting director, first at Salzburg, then Leipzig, then in an overall role for the whole Red Bull network, overseeing transfers and hiring while coaches handled the day-to-day tactical work.

“If you want to increase the speed of your game, you have to develop quicker minds rather than quicker feet” – Ralph Rangnick on The Coaches’ Voice. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/04fJRc3nV5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 25, 2021

His most recent role in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow has been more of the same, with overall authority for transfer strategy and the recent appointment of a fellow German, Markus Gisdol, as coach.

Rangnick has regularly been linked with high-profile jobs at top European clubs over the past decade, without the rumors ever quite being realized. He came closest when he was linked with the AC Milan coach’s job for much of the 2019-20 season, but the move fell apart after incumbent Stefano Pioli improved results enough to earn a contract extension.