Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Rangers v Napoli Champions League game rescheduled

Rangers started their Champions League Group A campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam and Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at home.

The Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, which led to a raft of postponements across different sports in Britain over the weekend, including Premier League and English Football League (EFL) games. (FILE)

Scottish side Rangers’ home Champions League game against Napoli on Tuesday has been postponed by a day due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Sunday.

The Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, which led to a raft of postponements across different sports in Britain over the weekend, including Premier League and English Football League (EFL) games.

“(The game) has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement. “Away fans will not be authorized at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers’ fans will not be authorized for the return leg in Naples.” Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said it was a unique situation.

“Following the decisions of the Premier League and EFL to cancel this weekend’s matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that… fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing,” said a NPCC spokesperson.

AIFF, Qatar Football Association to sign MoU on strategic alliance for mutual benefit

