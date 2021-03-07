scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on verge of first Scottish Premiership title in a decade

After defeating St. Mirren 3-0 on Sunday, Rangers earned their 28th victory from 32 matches this season. The Steven Gerrard-managed side currently has a 21-point lead at the top of the table.

By: AP | Glasgow |
March 7, 2021 9:22:46 am
Rangers are currently unbeaten in Scotland, having 88 points from 32 matches. (Twitter/Rangers)

Rangers’ players ran to a gap in the stands at Ibrox and celebrated in front of their jubilant fans after a 3-0 win over St. Mirren on Saturday that left the club on the verge of its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Thousands of Rangers supporters had ignored lockdown rules by gathering outside the stadium in Glasgow ahead of the game to proclaim what will be a long-awaited return of the title, which has been in possession of fierce rival Celtic for nine straight years. The conduct of the fans was condemned by the Scottish government.

Many of the fans had left by kickoff but some stayed on, hoping to catch a glimpse of the team through the gates at the east end of the Main Stand.

Rangers did not let them down, with goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi earning a 28th win from 32 games and giving the team managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard a 21-point lead. The title will be clinched on Sunday if second-place Celtic fails to win away to Dundee United.

If Celtic wins, Rangers can look forward to the dream scenario of finally putting an end to Celtic’s reign of dominance when the Old Firm rivals meet at Celtic’s Parkhead Stadium on March 21.

Winning the league — for a record-extending 55th time — would cap the revival of a team that was demoted to the bottom tier of the Scottish game because of a financial meltdown. Celtic has dominated since and was looking to win the title for an unprecedented 10th straight season, and for a 52nd time overall.

