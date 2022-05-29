scorecardresearch
Ralf Rangnick severs ties with Manchester United to focus on Austria

Erik ten Hag has been hired as United's next full time manager and started this week.

By: AP |
Updated: May 29, 2022 9:30:32 pm
Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United. (File)

Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Sunday, because of the demands of his new job as Austria coach. Rangnick was due to move into a consultancy position after being United’s interim manager for the second half of the recently completed season.

Erik ten Hag has been hired as United’s next full time manager and started this week. “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,” United said.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford. We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

