Rajasthan United stun ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in Durand Cup

Rajasthan United FC created a big upset, stunning local favourites ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in a Group B fixture of the Durand Cup.

It was a grand debut for RUFC in the tournament, as Gyanman Niukm got the all-important winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to silence the home crowd.Earlier, Kiyan Nasiri had given ATKMB the lead two minutes before the end of the first-half, only to see Kyrgyz Bektur Amangeldiev equalise just before half-time. Ashique Kuruniyan then put ATKMB ahead immediately after resumption but Lalremsanga Fanai tied it all up again in the 61st minute.Just when everyone thought that the game was headed towards a stalemate, Arunachal’s first ever player to play top flight football in India, Nikum slotted one past ATKMB keeper Arsh Shaikh to create history.

RUFC absorb ATKMB pressure

ATKMB started as home favourites do, piling on attack after attack but the organised RUFC defence ably led by Man of the Match Niraj Kumar in goal thwarted all.In the 20th minute, Niraj produced a stunning double save, first from a strike by Norwegian international Johhny Kauko and then when Kiyan went for goal off the rebound.Just after the half-hour mark, Liston Colaco sent a free-kick which was goal bound, only to find Niraj brilliantly up to the task again.The goal came when Hugo Boumous began a counter-attack and found Ashique on the left wing, who delivered a cross for Kiyan to score.

ATKMB’s joy was shortlived, however, as RUFC struck just before the half-time whistle when Neihsial made a run outwitting the ATKMB defence and crossed for Amangeldiev to score.ATKMB were in experimental mode in the match as coach Juan Ferrando took off Liston in the first-half and Boumous later in the second session to bring in defender Ashish Rai.However, they were clearly stung by the equaliser as they came out after the lemon break to take the lead again.