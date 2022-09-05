Rajasthan United FC qualify for quarterfinals

Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) qualified for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup by registering a 2-0 win over the Indian Navy Football Team .

Second half strikes from Youssef Atriss and Sergio Barboza Junior ensured RUFC claimed a second spot in Group B.Mumbai City FC had already qualified as group toppers. ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), who also finished with seven points in the group as the top two, bowed out on account of having lost to RUFC in the opening game of the group. RUFC, who needed a win to qualify for the knockouts, started on the front foot against the Navy side which was playing for pride, having garnered just one point from its three earlier matches and with no chance to qualify.

But both teams could not create any clear chances as the game was mostly played in the middle of the park. There were a lot of stops and starts to the game as both teams committed fouls while trying to break up each other’s moves.

RUFC started the second half by attacking the Navy box relentlessly. Second half substitutes Barboza and 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum added more teeth to RUFC’s attack. RUFC finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through Lebanese striker Attris. A shot from Ragav Gupta from outside the box was well saved by Vishnu but the rebound fell to Barboza who crossed past Vishnu and Youssef had to just tap it into an empty net.

An excellent through ball by Nikum was met by Barboza’s run in the 89th minute and he finished confidently past Vishnu to seal the game for his team