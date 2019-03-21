WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite football club and it’s not Barcelona or Real Madrid

Congress President Rahul Gandhi revealed that he is a huge admirer of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. While speaking at the Dialogue For Democracy in Imphal, Manipur, the Congress leader was asked if he is a Barcelona or Real Madrid fan. In his response, Gandhi gave a cheeky response stating that he supports Juventus. He further clarified that between Barcelona and Real Madrid he would rather support the Los Blancos.

“I am a Juventus fan but between Real Madrid and Barcelona, I am a Real Madrid fan,” Gandhi said.

He added that until Ronaldo was there in Madrid he used to support Madrid. “Until Ronaldo was there, I was a Real Madrid fan,” he added.

One thing @RahulGandhi has made it clear at #Imphal (Manipur) that he’s @Cristiano Fan! He used to like @realmadriden until CR moved to @juventusfcen So Messi vs Ronaldo battle is also integral part of 2019 election. #RahulDemocracyDialogue #Football #Laliga pic.twitter.com/x1ilIqUThy — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan_twt) 20 March 2019

The Portuguese international after helping Real Madrid win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title announced that he would join the Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth 100 million Euros last year. The 33-year-old moved to Turin after spending nine years at Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals under his name in 438 appearances.

As of now, Ronaldo is the current top-scorer of Juventus’ overall campaign this season.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo completed a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round-of-16 Champions League tie, helping his team to a sensational comeback from a 2-0 deficit and progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.