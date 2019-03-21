Toggle Menu
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite football club and it’s not Barcelona or Real Madrid

"I am a Juventus fan but between Real Madrid and Barcelona, I am a Real Madrid fan," Gandhi said. He added that until Ronaldo was there in Madrid he used to support Madrid. "Until Ronaldo was there, I was a Real Madrid fan," he added.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal.
Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the Dialogue For Democracy in Imphal, Manipur revealed that he is a huge admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters/File Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi revealed that he is a huge admirer of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. While speaking at the Dialogue For Democracy in Imphal, Manipur, the Congress leader was asked if he is a Barcelona or Real Madrid fan. In his response, Gandhi gave a cheeky response stating that he supports Juventus. He further clarified that between Barcelona and Real Madrid he would rather support the Los Blancos.

He added that until Ronaldo was there in Madrid he used to support Madrid. “Until Ronaldo was there, I was a Real Madrid fan,” he added.

The Portuguese international after helping Real Madrid win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title announced that he would join the Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth 100 million Euros last year. The 33-year-old moved to Turin after spending nine years at Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals under his name in 438 appearances.

As of now, Ronaldo is the current top-scorer of Juventus’ overall campaign this season.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo completed a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round-of-16 Champions League tie, helping his team to a sensational comeback from a 2-0 deficit and progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

