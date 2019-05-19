WATCH: Raheem Sterling gets post match lessons from Pep Guardiola after 6-0 win in FA Cup final

Despite netting a brace in Manchester City’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup finals club forward Raheem Sterling was seen engaged in some tactical discussion with manager Pep Guardiola after the match.

A video of the incident, which shows Guardiola lecturing the 24-year-old has widely been circulated on various social media platforms. In the video, Guardiola can be seen passing some tactical instructions to the player, while he holds his medal in his hands during the celebrations on the pitch. After an almost 30-second chat, Guardiola lets the City star leave with the pair patting each other back and sharing smiles.

This sums Pep Guardiola up ?? Raheem Sterling has just scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 FA Cup Final win to complete a domestic treble… And he still gets a passionate lecture from his boss. Relentless pursuit of excellence. pic.twitter.com/shKIOIAjie — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 18 May 2019

Speaking after the celebrations, the Manchester City manager explained the incident to BT Sport and said that Sterling was given some instruction during the match but he failed to understand.

“During the game I said something, he didn’t understand what I was saying. We won the league by one point so the distance to our contender is not big. I think we can do better. We’re gonna come back and try it again, be there to the end and try and win the title,” Guardiola said.

Sterling also spoke about the incident and said that the manager wants to keep him on his toes. He further stated that after returning from the World Cup, Guardiola had made it clear that he wants to retain the Premier League title and not slip up.

“The first thing we came in from the World Cup and in pre-season, his mentality was straight on it again to retake the Premier League again, go again and not slip up. He brought fines in. Any little thing he was fining us. Keeping me on my toes. The majority of the time there was times I was playing and never had competition, but every summer he’s gone in and added another player. I’ve been on holiday and made me think it’s gonna be another tough season. Just keep improving myself week in and week out,” Sterling said.

Sterling, Gabriel Jesus scored two goals each, while Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva added one more goal in their tally in Manchester City’s 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday. After this accomplishment, City also became the first English men’s team to complete the domestic treble.