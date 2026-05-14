Rafael Nadal rubbishes reports of challenging for Real Madrid presidency

Rafael Nadal has denied reports and speculation linking him to fight for the post of president of Real Madrid after the current incumbent Florentino Perez announced elections at the Spanish club. The 22-time Grand Slam winner is known to be an ardent fan and an honorary member of the club.

“I have read reports that link me as a possible candidate for the Real Madrid presidency,” Nadal wrote on social media. “I would like to clarify that these reports are not true.”

He leído informaciones que me relacionan con posibles candidaturas a la presidencia del Real Madrid. Me gustaría aclarar que estas informaciones no son ciertas. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 13, 2026

Nadal has previous expressed interest to potentially succeed Perez in the role. Perez has held the post since 2009, having previously been president between 2000 and 2006. He had at the time itself clarified that it was no concrete plan though. “Would I like to be [president]? I think so,” he told Movistar in an interview in 2023. “I think I’d like to. But there are a lot of things. Right now there’s nothing to say because we have the best possible president [Pérez].

“What I think today, I might not think tomorrow. There are lots of twists and turns in life. You have to know if you’re qualified to do this kind of thing. I’m quite realistic. I know my limitations. I don’t know if I’d be capable or not. Time will tell.”

Perez’s announcement of the election came in a rather explosive press conference in which the 79-year-old challenged anyone to compete for the post against him. The conference came in the wake of Real Madrid going a second consecutive season without a trophy.

“Good afternoon, I regret to inform you that I’m not going to resign,” Perez told reporters. “If someone does want to stand for election, this is your opportunity. But don’t move in the shadows with publications, news outlets. And I’m not in bed, unwell. I have to come out and sit here because as Real Madrid president, I can’t allow journalists to do what they do.”