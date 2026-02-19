‘Racists are, above all, cowards’: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid player Vincius Junior accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during the Champions League between the sides on Tuesday. During the second half, Vinicius scored a goal and celebrated, for which he was shown a yellow card for excessive celebration. Prestianni pulled Vinicius’ shirt and was seen saying something to him.
The 25-year-old, reacting to the incident, posted: “Racists are, above all, cowards,” on his Instagram story after the game. “They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team’s life.
“I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don’t like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”
Reacting to Vinicius’ accusations, Prestianni posted: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vinícius Júnior; he unfortunately misinterpreted what was said. I have never been racist towards anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”
Brazil football federation too reacted to the incident and released a statement. “The CBF stands in solidarity with Vinicius Junior, victim of yet another racism this Tuesday, after scoring for Real Madrid against Benfica in Lisbon. Racism is a crime. It is unacceptable. It cannot exist in football or anywhere else. Vini, you are not alone. Your decision to activate the protocol is an example of courage and dignity. We are proud of you. We will remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of discrimination. We stand by your side. Always.: