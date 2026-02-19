‘Racists are, above all, cowards’: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid player Vincius Junior accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during the Champions League between the sides on Tuesday. During the second half, Vinicius scored a goal and celebrated, for which he was shown a yellow card for excessive celebration. Prestianni pulled Vinicius’ shirt and was seen saying something to him.

The 25-year-old, reacting to the incident, posted: “Racists are, above all, cowards,” on his Instagram story after the game. “They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team’s life.