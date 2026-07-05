Race for Golden Root – Olise (5), Guimaraes & Diaz (4) log most Assists

Michael Olise continues to top charts for most assists with 5 at this 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is followed by Bruno Guimaraes and Brahim Diaz. (AP)

Paraguay might’ve trapped him into a yellow from a forged foul, but Michael Olise continues to top charts for most assists with 5 at this 2026 FIFA World Cup. The supporting cast rarely gets the limelight and in a World Cup with Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappe and Kane, might even completely be forgotten, but the spark-plugs, the switch-starters, the flintstones and match sticks lighting the fire have managed to imprint their genius on fan minds.

Olise is chasing down Pele’s all time record of 6 from 1970.

It starts with the braided ponytail of Olise – with delivery to both Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele taking him to 5 Assists from 5 games as France defeated Paraguay 1-0. He put himself in glorious company – Diego Maradona in 1986, and the last to get to 5 – the aptly named German Thomas Hassler in 1994. Olise is one short of Pele’s count of 1970.