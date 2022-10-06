scorecardresearch
Qatar World Cup will be my last: Lionel Messi

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,” Messi said in the conversation.

The last international competition Messi won was the Copa America last year when they defeated Brazil in the final.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi said in a conversation with Sebastián Vignolo that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last.



Messi has been in red hot form this season, both for club and country, with Argentina currently on a 35-game unbeaten streak, stretching back to 2019.

The last international competition Messi won was the Copa America last year when they defeated Brazil in the final. The World Cup, however, is a different beast altogether, with Messi having gotten to the final in the 2014 edition but losing out to Germany.

He will surely look to rectify if this is indeed his last World Cup.

More to follow

Oct 06: Latest News