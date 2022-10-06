Qatar World Cup will be my last: Lionel Messi

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi said in a conversation with Sebastián Vignolo that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last.

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,” Messi said in the conversation.

Messi has been in red hot form this season, both for club and country, with Argentina currently on a 35-game unbeaten streak, stretching back to 2019.

Leo Messi announces: “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made”, tells @PolloVignolo. 🚨🇦🇷 #Argentina Important to clarify again that Messi will not decide his future between PSG and Barça now or in the next weeks; it will be in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W54EDZIpfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2022

The last international competition Messi won was the Copa America last year when they defeated Brazil in the final. The World Cup, however, is a different beast altogether, with Messi having gotten to the final in the 2014 edition but losing out to Germany.

He will surely look to rectify if this is indeed his last World Cup.

More to follow