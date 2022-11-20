Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup Live Score: Early goal from Valencia disallowed by VAR

Qatar vs Ecuador, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in their Group A clash against Ecuador. The hosts have risen to 50th in FIFA rankings since winning the 2019 Asian Cup. Below are the playing lineups.
Qatar (5-3-2): Saad Alsheeb; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Bassam Hisham, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali. Substitutes: Mohammed Waad, Tarek Salman, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Yousof Hassan, Meshaal Barsham, Ali Assaballa, Mohammed Muntari, Musaab Khidir, Ismail Mohamad, Khalid Muneer, Salem Al Hajri, Assim Madibo, Naif Abdulraheem, Jassem Gaber, Mostafa Tarek Meshaal,
Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez, A Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada. Substitutes: Arboleda, Cifuentes, Pacho, Gruezo, E Preciado, Ramirez, Arreaga, Mena, Sarmiento, Palacios, Franco, Dominguez, Reasco, Porozo, Rodriguez.
The goal was disallowed because Enner Valencia was slightly behind the last defender. As per rules, in case the goalkeeper has stepped forward, the striker has to be level with at least two outfield players and the second-last opponent is to be treated as the offside line. Valencia was behind the second-last defender, and hence offside.
Ecuador almost had a dream start with Enner Valencia scoring the first goal of the 2022 world cup. But VAR rules it off-side! With the keeper so far off his line, Valencia was offside when the original free-kick was headed up in the air. Qatar will breathe a sigh of relief. Qatar 0-0 Ecuador
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has kicked off!
The last time Qatar and Ecuador played each other was four years ago in an international friendly. That game was a goal fest, with Qatar edging out the South American side 4-3. Given that both sides have struggled to score goals in matches heading into the World Cup, it'll be a surprise to see a repeat of a similar scoreline.
Indian Express' eyes and ears in Qatar, Sandip Gopal joins Rahul Pandey to preview the opening night of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the relationship of football with Qatar, their chances in Group A and the predictions pre tournament. WATCH:
The hosts have an unmistakable Spanish influence, apparent in the way they play. Watch out for winger Akram Afif, the creative outlet who makes the team click.
With the opening ceremony done and dusted, the green turf of the Al Bayt Stadium shines bright as we get closer to the kick-off.
Why did Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro say “Byron Castillo will be with us” in an emotional statement ahead of the first game against Qatar?
In Afif Ali, Hassan Al Haydos and Almoez Ali the home team has class and should feed off the home crowd and motivation to prove the world wrong.
Qatar will make their World Cup debut by starting with their traditional 5-3-2 formation, which will transition smoothly into 3-5-2 while attacking. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif start up front, and they'll be up against a stingy Ecuador, who opt for a conservative 4-4-2 system. Ecuador have not conceded in their last five games.
It is finally time. After 12 years since it was first announced, Qatar are ready to play the first match of the 2022 World Cup in front of their home crowd in the Al Bayt Stadium. Facing them, ranked four places better in the FIFA Rankings, Ecuador. The two would look to kickstart their Group A campaign in style with Netherlands and Senegal, the two favorites, waiting for them on the other side. Should be fun. Stay tuned for all the updates regarding the opener.