Thursday, June 14, 2018
Qatar says Al Wakrah stadium health, safety enhanced after worker dies

The stadium's contractors say Pasman was hit by a water tanker whose driver 'was tragically unaware of his colleague's close proximity'.

By: AP | Doha | Published: November 10, 2016 10:56:51 am
Qatar world cup, qatar 2022 world cup, qatar world cup stadiums, qatar world cup problems, qatar workers death, sports, world cup, football Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the 2022 World Cup organizing committee, says there is ‘always more to be done’ enforcing health and safety. (Source: File)
Qatari World Cup organizers say an investigation into the death of a worker on a stadium construction site has led to “extended over-sight” of health and safety procedures.

The man, who organizers have said was the first to die in a work-related accident, was named Wednesday as Anil Kumar Pasman from Nepal. He was 29, when he was killed while working on Al Wakrah Stadium last month.

The stadium’s contractors say Pasman was hit by a water tanker whose driver “was tragically unaware of his colleague’s close proximity” and out of sight.

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the 2022 World Cup organizing committee, says there is “always more to be done” enforcing health and safety.

The tiny, gas-rich country is relying on its large workforce of Asian laborers to build stadiums and related infrastructure for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

