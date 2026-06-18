Qatar fans get government-funded trip to the World Cup to support underdog team

Boualem Khoukhi scored on a header in stoppage time to give the Qataris a surprising 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo)

Qatar brought a cheering section to the World Cup by treating a large contingent of supporters to an all-expenses-paid trip to North America.

Some 1,000 Qatari fans have descended on Vancouver, via jets chartered by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, ahead of Thursday’s match against Canada.

The fans are staying at posh hotels, including the Fairmont and the JW Marriott Parq. They’ve been turning heads downtown, breaking out traditional darbuka drums.

“First of all I would like to thank everyone who went the extra mile and made the journey out here,” captain Abdulaziz Hatem said.

“We are very aware of the responsibility. We are going to do what ever it takes for them to leave the stadium happy and for them to be proud of us.” Qatar’s Social and Sport Contribution Fund partnered with the Persian Gulf nation’s soccer federation to pay for the “Qatari Fans Delegation Program” for the World Cup. The fund covers flights, hotels and local transportation and other perks.