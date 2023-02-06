scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Qatar appoint Queiroz as coach until 2026 World Cup

Queiroz replaces Spaniard Felix Sanchez, who led Qatar through their ill-fated World Cup campaign, in which the hosts lost all three of their group matches and only scored once.

The 69-year-old managed Iran at last year's finals in Qatar but left after the team's group stage elimination. (File)
Qatar have appointed Portuguese Carlos Queiroz as manager until the end of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s football association (QFA) said on Monday.

The 69-year-old managed Iran at last year’s finals in Qatar but left after the team’s group stage elimination.

Queiroz replaces Spaniard Felix Sanchez, who led Qatar through their ill-fated World Cup campaign, in which the hosts lost all three of their group matches and only scored once.

“Today, Monday, the Qatar Football Association officially decided to appoint Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as coach of our first national team until 2026,” the QFA said.

“Queiroz has a rich biography, great knowledge and extensive experience in Asian football.”

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada would be ex-Real Madrid manager Queiroz’s fifth appearance at the finals, having led his native Portugal in 2010 before taking Iran to the tournaments in Brazil, Russia and Qatar.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 23:27 IST
Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
