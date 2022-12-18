scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final day Live Score Updates: Argentina and France meet in the final

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Day Live Updates: Both Argentina and France are looking to win their third world title.

By: Sports Desk
December 18, 2022 9:20:39 am
World Cup Final Day Live Updates: The closing ceremony and the summit clash will be played at Lusail Stadium. (AP)

World Cup 2022 Final day live updates: After 63 games, only Argentina and France remain with the chance to lift the FIFA World Cup in its 22nd edition. The two teams that topped Group C and D will meet for the summit clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium to claim either of their third world title. While Argentina lifted the trophy back in 1978 and 1986, France are holders of the cup having won it four years back in Russia following their first title in 1998 playing at home.

Argentina began their journey at the tournament with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Scaloni and co. have since won all of their games scoring two or more goals, beating Mexico, Poland, Australia, Netherlands and Croatia on their way to the final. France on the other hand beat Australia 4-1 to begin their campaign and beat Denmark next before losing to Tunisia in group stage. Les Bleus bested Poland, England and Morocco next on their way to the title match.

Argentina’s dream of a third world title are hinged on captain Lionel Messi, who will play his final match for Argentina at the World Cup and is looking to wrap up his story at the tournament with the trophy that has long eluded him. The 35-year old had come closest to holding the trophy in 2014 when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time. France on the other hand, are looking to become the first team to win successive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Day: Argentina play France in the summit clash at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi has final chance to complete Argentina’s holy trinity with Kempes and Maradona

Mario Kempes celebrates scoring a goal in the 1978 final, Diego Maradona lifts the World Cup trophy after the 1986 final and Lionel Messi after Argentina's semifinal win against Croatia at Qatar 2022. (FIFA on Twitter/AP)

Lionel Messi: The king without the crown; an apt summation of his international career. Fitting that the man who thus described Messi was Mario Kempes, Argentina’s original No. 10, the force behind their first World Cup title.

For Kempes, the king with the crown was always Diego Maradona, though he had his differences with him in later years. Kempes, perhaps, was the king who never wore the crown. He would often joke “I was more famous for my hair than the goals.” His long, lazy locks were envied and coveted, allied with his debonair good looks. He was a hero, though never a cult hero, more of an aloof hero, his fame never soaring to the reaches of outer space like Messi or Maradona. [Read more]

Didier Deschamps and France on cusp of achieving the impossible in modern football

Just three other managers have reached successive finals – Italian Vittorio Pozzo, Argentine Carlos Bilardo and West German Franz Beckenbauer. Only Pozzo has managed the ultimate feat, but in 1938, the World Cup wasn’t fully developed. [Read more]

