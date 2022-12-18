FIFA World Cup 2022 Final day Live Score Updates: Argentina and France meet in the final

World Cup 2022 Final day live updates: After 63 games, only Argentina and France remain with the chance to lift the FIFA World Cup in its 22nd edition. The two teams that topped Group C and D will meet for the summit clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium to claim either of their third world title. While Argentina lifted the trophy back in 1978 and 1986, France are holders of the cup having won it four years back in Russia following their first title in 1998 playing at home.

Argentina began their journey at the tournament with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Scaloni and co. have since won all of their games scoring two or more goals, beating Mexico, Poland, Australia, Netherlands and Croatia on their way to the final. France on the other hand beat Australia 4-1 to begin their campaign and beat Denmark next before losing to Tunisia in group stage. Les Bleus bested Poland, England and Morocco next on their way to the title match.

Argentina’s dream of a third world title are hinged on captain Lionel Messi, who will play his final match for Argentina at the World Cup and is looking to wrap up his story at the tournament with the trophy that has long eluded him. The 35-year old had come closest to holding the trophy in 2014 when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time. France on the other hand, are looking to become the first team to win successive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.