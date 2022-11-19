While You Were Asleep: Female referees will not face any restrictions, Enrique picks Argentina or Uruguay, Orsato to take charge of opening match

Female referees taking part do not face any restrictions:Pierluigi Collina

Female referees taking part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will not face any restrictions, said referees chief Pierluigi Collina on Friday.

This is the first time female referees will be officiating at the men’s World Cup which is all set to begin on Sunday.

The chief referee said the female referees won’t face any restrictions based on religious and cultural grounds while officiating the games involving traditional countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

“It(presence of referees) is something new, it’s something that attracts attention, it attracts interest” Collina added.

She further said “For us, they are referees, they are match officials. This message I gave them.’ You are here not because you are a woman, you are here because you are a FIFA match official.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique said he would like Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Luis Suarez’s Uruguay to win the World Cup if his Spain side cannot lift the trophy.

Enrique on Twitch said that “If we don’t win it, I would like Argentina. It would be very unfair for a player of Messi’s stature to retire without a World Cup. Also Uruguay for Luis Suarez”.

Despite being young and inexperienced the Spain coach believes that his side can have a successful tournament.

“I am not worried about youth. Football has evolved, the young players have a lot of enthusiasm, the veteran players lead the group and the young players lead the group by themselves be led”. He added.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen to referee the opening game of the FIFA World cup between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA described Orsato as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.”

Orsato worked in three games in last year’s Euro championships all of which Italy won. The 46-year-old was a video review official at the last World Cup in 2018 and has overseen PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final in 2020.

Italian referees are highly rated amongst the FIFA as they have refereed two of the last five World Cup finals.

The current FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina officiated the 2002 final between Germany and Brazil and Nicola Rizzoli picked the 2014 final between Germany and Argentina.