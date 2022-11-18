While You Were Asleep: Double injury blow for Argentina, Ronaldo optimistic about Portugal’s World Cup chances, Bruno Fernandes shines in 4-0 win over Nigeria

Argentina have suffered a double injury blow just days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Argentina’s Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez have been ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said.

Angel Correa has been called up to replace Gonzalez after the latter sustained a muscle injury.

#SelecciónMayor El jugador Joaquín Correa también será desafectado de la convocatoria mundialista por lesión. El reemplazante será informado en las próximas horas. pic.twitter.com/XCx98v66Xt — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 17, 2022

“After today’s training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad. In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa,” the AFA said in a statement.

“The player Joaquin Correa will also be removed from the World Cup squad due to injury. The replacement will be informed in the coming hours.”

#SelecciónMayor Tras el entrenamiento de hoy, el futbolista Nicolás González sufrió una lesión muscular y quedará desafectado de la nómina mundialista. En su reemplazo, el CT de @Argentina, convoca a Ángel Correa. pic.twitter.com/SkqSuSXtGl — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 17, 2022

Argentina’s opening World Cup match is against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

The Copa America champions are also sweating on the fitness of defender Christian Romero and forwards Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo on Portugal’s World Cup chances

In his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his country has an excellent group of players and they are capable of doing well in the World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals who he thinks will be Portugal’s biggest competition in the World Cup, plus he gives his verdict on how he thinks England will do. Watch live: https://t.co/ajbahBef0P@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #90MinutesWithRonaldo | #PMU pic.twitter.com/ZuiUumbUG0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 17, 2022

Ronaldo said he had dreamt of winning the World Cup, but knows it will be extremely difficult to lift the trophy with teams like France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Brazil to face.

“I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I’m looking forward that we’re going to an amazing World Cup,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

“I want to play 2-3 years more.” Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he’d like to hang up his football boots at 40 – plus he denies being the reason Tom Brady came out of retirement.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #90MinutesWithRonaldo | #PMU pic.twitter.com/encoKB268p — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 17, 2022

“It’s gonna be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible, of course, we’re gonna compete.”

The 37-year-old added that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40.

Advertisement

“I want to play two, three more years maximum. I want to finish with 40, it will be a good age. But I don’t know. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, life is dynamic,” Ronaldo said.

Bruno shines in Portugal’s win

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, saw Bruno Fernandes shine in a 4-0 win over Nigeria in its final match before the World Cup.

Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.

Gonçalo Ramos and João Mário added second-half goals for the Portuguese squad that was without Ronaldo because of a stomach bug that had already made him miss training on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Dennis missed a late penalty kick for Nigeria.

Portugal opens its quest for a first World Cup title against Ghana on November 24. It then faces Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.