Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Qatar 2022: Completing Panini sticker album could cost fans £870 – Reports

Panini first produced a World Cup sticker album for the 1970 tournament in Mexico.

Collecting and completing the official Panini Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 album will cost fans an average of about £870.

If you love to collect the FIFA World Cup sticker albums, then get ready to pay for them. The official Panini World Cup 2022 sticker album will cost fans an average of about £870.

As reported by the Guardian, the five-sticker packs for football tournament in Qatar are 12.5% more than for Russia 2018. The fans will have to pay £90 each for a five-sticker pack, while in the 2018 World Cup, the cost was £80.

In total, there are 670 stickers to collect, including 50 silver foil versions and as usual, each of the 32 teams in this year’s tournament are featured on its own spread of two pages.

“The publishing phenomenon that is the Panini Fifa World Cup sticker collection reaches its 14th edition and anticipation across the globe is huge. The release of the collection has always kicked off the excitement for major international football tournaments, and this one will be no different. We have created a fresh new look and an innovative collection which promises to bring people of all ages together to swap and stick their way to completion, ” Chris Clover, the managing director of Panini UK and Ireland was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Panini reported annual sales of $1.4bn (£1.2bn) in 2018 on the back of strong demand for its Russia 2018 stickers. This was more than double the $613m revenue achieved in 2017.

Panini, which has been producing sticker albums since 1961, also launched rare stickers paying homage to 20 star players. A card featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi is selling for $490 on EBay Inc., while those showcasing Brazil’s Neymar Jr. and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo can be found for almost $400.

This isn’t the first time that price hikes are making headlines. In 2018, the publisher raised prices by as much as 60% in the UK and 100% in Brazil compared to the 2014 cost.

