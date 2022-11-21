2.95 million tickets sold at FIFA World Cup

Around 3 mn World Cup tickets have been sold, AFP has reported on Sunday.

The governing body’s president revealed the tournament has helped push revenues over the past four years to a record $7.5 bn.

“2.95mn tickets had been sold up to Sunday’s opening day,” AFP quoted a FIFA spokesman.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets.”

The start of the World Cup has led to a surge of interest in the 64 matches over 29 days.

The numbers were revealed Sunday at a closed-doors meeting of more than 200 FIFA member federations whose cash grants from the Switzerland-based soccer body have risen sharply since Gianni Infantino was elected in 2016.