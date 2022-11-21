scorecardresearch
2.95 million tickets sold at FIFA World Cup

Qatar has already overtaken Russia 2018, when just over 2.4mn tickets were sold.

Around 3 mn World Cup tickets have been sold, AFP has reported on Sunday.

The governing body’s president revealed the tournament has helped push revenues over the past four years to a record $7.5 bn.

“2.95mn tickets had been sold up to Sunday’s opening day,” AFP quoted a FIFA spokesman.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets.”

Qatar has already overtaken Russia 2018, when just over 2.4mn tickets were sold. The start of the World Cup has led to a surge of interest in the 64 matches over 29 days. FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday.

The numbers were revealed Sunday at a closed-doors meeting of more than 200 FIFA member federations whose cash grants from the Switzerland-based soccer body have risen sharply since Gianni Infantino was elected in 2016.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 03:56:21 pm
