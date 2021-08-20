scorecardresearch
Chelsea’s Pulisic out with COVID-19, Lukaku expected to play against Arsenal

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante had no problems in training and "a more physical session" on Saturday will determine if they take part against Arsenal.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 20, 2021 7:42:32 pm
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring in the Premier League. (AP)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

Asked why the American had not trained this week, Tuchel said: “Christian is easy to explain, he had a positive test. He is not training or available for the game.”

The German, however, sounded optimistic about the availability of Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante, saying that the duo had no problems in training and “a more physical session” on Saturday will determine if they take part against Arsenal.

New signing Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last week, is also expected to feature.

“We have one more training to go but the week was a heavy load for (Lukaku) because he was in the group with the other late starters… we are hoping he is on the pitch for Sunday and things look like it,” said Tuchel.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in its Premier League opener last week.

