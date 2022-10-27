scorecardresearch
PSV Eindhoven away fans banned for next European game

PSV face Arsenal at the Philips Stadion later on Thursday. Arsenal lead Group A on 12 points from four games, five ahead of the second-placed Dutch side

Arsenal fans clash with PSV Eindhoven fans in the stands as the police intervene .(Reuters)

PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday.

Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at the Emirates Stadium in London, which ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts. PSV were also issued a fine of 40,000 euros ($40,000).

UEFA added that PSV must “contact Arsenal FC within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by its supporters, i.e. for the damaged seats.”PSV’s next away game in European competition comes against Norway’s Bodo/Glimt on Nov3.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 06:21:19 pm
