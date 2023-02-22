scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

PSG’s Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage, says club

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.

neymar, neymar injury, neymar ankle injuryPSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Listen to this article
PSG’s Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage, says club
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Paris St Germain forward Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, the French club said late on Tuesday.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG’s second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille’s Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.

“Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week,” PSG said in a statement, without saying how long Neymar would be out of action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4. They then travel to Bayern Munich for the March 8 second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:15 IST
Next Story

‘I feel ashamed of myself’: Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe, find out why

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close