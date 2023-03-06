scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
PSG’s Neymar out for 3-4 months as latest injury requires surgery

Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher on February 19 after twisting his right ankle in a hard-fought 4-3 win against Lille in the French league.

PSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr will be out for the next 3 to 4 months due to his latest injury requiring surgery, the club said on Monday. This effectively rules the Brazilian out of the upcoming UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg clash against Bayern Munich.

“Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity,” a PSG statement said.

“The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha. It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team,” it added.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 22:37 IST
