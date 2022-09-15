PSG’s Achraf Hakimi booed by Maccabi Haifa fans for pro-Palestine views

Paris Saint Germain’s Achraf Hakimi was booed on Wednesday night’s Champions League match against the Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

The 23-year-old right-back came as a substitute in the 83rd minute and was booed by the home fans as he has been a vocal advocate of Palestinian rights. Hakimi touches his ear in reply to loud boos by the home fans.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi touches his ear after being loudly booed by home fans in Haifa tonight when he was introduced as a substitute. The Morocco international has been a vocal advocate of Palestinian rights. pic.twitter.com/ezmKn2cTBY — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 14, 2022

Hakimi is an avid supporter of the Palestinian cause and showcased his support on Twitter last year when residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood were evicted by the Israeli government.

The right-back is no stranger to harassment from spectators as he was booed by was booed in Tel Aviv earlier this year against FC Nantes for the Trophée des Champions in Israel.

Trophée des Champions PSG-Nantes au Bloomfield de Tel-Áviv (Israël) ▫Le joueur marocain du PSG Achraf Hakimi sifflé par le public israélien, pour son soutien à la Palestine.⤵#PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/SgdTWy8YS2 — Franceat (@Franceatpresso2) July 31, 2022

PSG defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-1 after Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set each other up and Neymar added a late goal.

Maccabi midfielder Tjaronn Chery volleyed in a cross in the 24th minute, Messi gave a sloppy PSG side a much-needed equalizer from Mbappe’s cross from the right in the 37th.

Messi’s exquisitely weighted pass then sent Mbappe running down the left in the 69th, and he clipped the ball into the bottom right corner for his third goal in two group games.

Neymar latched onto Marco Verratti’s lofted pass from midfield in the 88th, controlled the ball on his right thigh and drilled it in to end a barren run in the Champions League dating back to December 2020.

PSG tops Group H with six points along with Benfica, which won 2-1 at Juventus in the other game.