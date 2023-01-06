scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

PSG willing to listen to offers for Neymar: Reports

If PSG lower their price, then Neymar could attract interest from Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle.

Neymar currently plays for PSG. (File)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Neymar in the summer and could also lower their asking price for as little as €50m.

According to Fichajes, PSG did listen to offers for the Brazilian star last summer, but their asking price of €150m put off potential suitors. Hence, this time the French club has changed its stance as they look to get his massive salary off their books.

The report also claims this could attract interest from Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle.

A deal in the summer is said to be more likely.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

Earlier, Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said that the club would open discussions with World Cup Lionel Messi about a possible contract extension after the World Cup.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract, which expires in the summer.

When asked if the 35-year-old is interested in extending his stay in Paris, Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports, “definitely.”

Advertisement

“He performed fantastically this season for us; he’s scored many goals and assists for the national team and the club,” he added.

“So what we agreed together – after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides – our side of the club and him – are pleased so that we will talk after the World Cup.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 17:04 IST
Next Story

A lesson from IIT: Why EQ matters as much as IQ

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close