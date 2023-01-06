PSG willing to listen to offers for Neymar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Neymar in the summer and could also lower their asking price for as little as €50m.

According to Fichajes, PSG did listen to offers for the Brazilian star last summer, but their asking price of €150m put off potential suitors. Hence, this time the French club has changed its stance as they look to get his massive salary off their books.

The report also claims this could attract interest from Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle.

A deal in the summer is said to be more likely.

Earlier, Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said that the club would open discussions with World Cup Lionel Messi about a possible contract extension after the World Cup.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract, which expires in the summer.

When asked if the 35-year-old is interested in extending his stay in Paris, Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports, “definitely.”

“He performed fantastically this season for us; he’s scored many goals and assists for the national team and the club,” he added.

“So what we agreed together – after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides – our side of the club and him – are pleased so that we will talk after the World Cup.”