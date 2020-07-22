PSG warm up for Champions League in front of thousands of fans with convincing friendlies

PSG fans are back as the French champions host dominating friendlies (Source: AP) PSG fans are back as the French champions host dominating friendlies (Source: AP)

Even though football returned in Europe after a long gap forced by the coronavirus pandemic, there was something missing – the fans! While their campaign ended mid-season, Paris Saint-Germain gave the first proper glimpse of football with the sound of fans cheering and jeering from the stands in convincing friendly wins ahead of the UEFA Champions League.

Playing at the Parc des Princes in front of 5000 odd fans on Tuesday in a friendly against Celtic FC, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe gave the hosts an early lead within the first minute with a smart finish before Neymar added the second in the 25th minute.

Entering the second half with 2-0 lead, Thomas Tuchel re-energised his side as substitutes Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera combined to set up a third before Pablo Sarabia added a fourth with a stunning volley.

A farewell for @tsilva3 Tonight was his last game at the Parc des Princes in front of the @Co_Ultras_Paris ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/prmzSLODiE — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 21, 2020

Last friendly match before the cup final on Friday. Good win 👍🏻 Happy to score at Parc des princes 🔴🔵 #psgvsceltic pic.twitter.com/D72gmL3AHZ — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 21, 2020

Last month the French government revealed they would allow up to 5000 people in the stadium from July 10th after banning sports in the country. That meant PSG had another title in their name without even seeing the season end.

Last week, PSG beat thrashed Le Havre 9-0 and now have the Coupe de France final against St Etienne on Friday before taking on Lyon in the last ever Coupe de la Ligue a week later.

As part of preparations for the final eight of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will play Sochaux in a friendly behind closed doors on 5 August to help prepare the players for the Final 8 that will be played in Lisbon without any supporters. The French champions face Atalanta in the quarter finals of the Champions League, as they continue to eye first title in the competition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd