Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
PSG vs Nantes Live Score: Lionel Messi scores, PSG 1-0 FCN after 15 mins, Kylian Mbappe starts

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Football Match Today: PSG in Ligue 1 action at Stade de France. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and French stalwart Kylian Mbappe both start in the match against Nantes.

By: Sports Desk
March 5, 2023 01:46 IST
PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1: Messi and Mbappe look to inspire PSGPSG vs Nantes Ligue 1:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Match Today: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both start for Paris Saint Germain against Nantes in the Parc des Princes on Sunday.  Both have been on the scoresheet for PSG across their last two outings in French Ligue 1. Following their 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the French league leaders faced Lille at home.

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s brace and Neymar Jr, scoring PSG needed a stoppage time free kick from Lionel Messi to steal a win. Having lost 2-1 to Marseille in the French Cup, PSG avenged their loss in the league. At Stade Velodrome, in the absence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi rose to orchestrate a 3-0 win. While Messi scored once and assisted twice, Mbappe was on target twice and assisted Messi for his goal in the first half.

Lineups: PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, Fabian, Zaire Emery, Messi, Mbappe Nantes: Lafont, Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam, Sissoko, Moutoussamy, Pallois, Blas, Mollet, Ganago

Follow PSG vs Nantes French Ligue 1 football match

Live Blog

Follow Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Score Updates: Ligue 1 Football Match Today at Parc des Princes

01:46 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Messi's goal
01:43 (IST)05 Mar 2023
12': Messi scores!!!

And Messi crosses to Fabian Ruiz who feeds in Nuno Mendes and he crosses. It's deflected off the defenfder and it falls to Messi and he slots it home!!!! PSG lead!!

PSG 1-0 FCN

01:41 (IST)05 Mar 2023
10': No clear chance for either side

After 10 mins, it's more or less the same with neither team having a clear chance. PSG keep attacking and Nantes keep defending as is mostly the case.

PSG 0-0 FCN

01:38 (IST)05 Mar 2023
8': PSG fininding a foothold

Messi plays it inside for Mbappe who looks interested but it's cleared for a corner. Corner is curled in and Mbappe meets it but the flag is there for offside.

PSG 0-0 FCN

01:37 (IST)05 Mar 2023
7': Canaries stay strong

PSG are trying to find a way into the Nantes box from the left flanks with Mbappe seeing plenty of the ball but the home side are struggling for any kind of penetration as the Canaries stay strong.

PSG 0-0 FCN

01:35 (IST)05 Mar 2023
5': Nothing off Nantes corner

Sissoko maraudes pass the PSG midfield, tries to feed his fellow Nantes forward but it has been cleared for a corner. Nothing from the corner as Nantes look to build again.

PSG 0-0 FCN

01:33 (IST)05 Mar 2023
2': PSG with all the possession

PSG are keeping the ball with mostly every player getting a touch. Nuno Mendes finds Marquinhos  who plays a one two but it's cleared away. PSG can build again.

PSG 0-0 FCN

01:31 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Kick off

And the players are in the middle. A moment of silence for the legendary Just Fontaine. And Paris Saint germain will get us underway. Peep peep. The referee's whistle goes and we are away.

01:27 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Almost there

The players are lining up in the tunnel and here they come out. PSG will be in the blue and white home kit while Nantes with their canary yellow garb. The handshakes are done as well as the toss. No Marco Verratti for PSG due to suspension.  

01:23 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: The Hakimi conundrum

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape, French prosecutors said Friday. The prosecutors’ office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. An investigating judge placed the football player under judicial supervision.

01:22 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Messi in focus

Lionel Messi has 12 goals for PSG this season, scoring his 700th goal against Marseille last week. Can he add to his tally here tonight?

01:14 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Kick off in 15 mins

The Parc des Princes is buzzing at the moment, waiting for the match to start. The players will be going back to the dressing room soon and pull on their match outfits and we'll be treated to some high quality action very soon.

01:09 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG warming up

The Paris Saint Germain players are presently warming up in the middle with the focus on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Can they dazzle again tonight?

01:07 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: 201 is the magic number for Mbappe

Tonight 201 is the magic number for Kylian Mbappe as he needs just one goal to reach that magic figure and surpass Edison Cavani to become the club's all time leading score. A betting man would put down his money that he'll reach that milestone against a 13th placed Nantes but PSG have recently developed a habit going going 1-0 down early and then coming back. If there's no comeback tonight, Mbappe will have the opportunity to seal the deal against Bayern, a far more daunting task.

01:03 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Form Guide

PSG: WWLWW

FCN: WLLLD

01:01 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live:A closer look at the two teams

PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, Fabian, Zaire Emery, Messi, Mbappe

Nantes: Lafont, Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam, Sissoko, Moutoussamy, Pallois, Blas, Mollet, Ganago

01:00 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG's fortress
00:58 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: 3000 goals on the horizon for the Parisans

Paris Saint Germain have scored a total of 2994 goals in the top flight, so the 3000-goal milestone is fast approaching.

00:54 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Messi, Mbappe both start

Looking at the lineups, it's clear that Paris Saint Germain want to give their two superstars some time on the pitch so that Messi and Mbappe are match-ready when they travel to Germany in the midweek. The French champions though, will be hoping that nothing untoward happens in this match ala Neymar in the last. Expect Mbappe to score his record goala nd be withdrawn soon. Same for Lionel Messi

00:52 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Nantes Starting lineup
00:46 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG lineup
00:40 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: A goal fest

Paris Saint-Germain have scored 153 goals against Nantes, the third-most they have scored against any opponent after Saint-Étienne (167 goals) and Lyon (162).

00:37 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: A Ligue of their own

The PSG pair of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have combined for a goal and assist nine times this season, more than anyone else in Ligue 1.

00:34 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Big match against Bayern on the horizon for PSG

Later next week, PSG have that big game against Bayern coming up. With Neymar already sidelined, it'll be interesting to see if the Parisans start with their strongest lineup or rest them for the big midweek clash.

00:28 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG's undefeated streak in Parc des Princes

Paris are unbeaten in 34 league games (29 wins) at the Parc des Princes, a run that puts them in the top three of the club's history. The Rouge-et-Bleu's last defeat came against Lille on 3 April 2021 (0-1).

00:26 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Ligue 1 table

Paris Saint-Germain, the league leaders, have an eight-point lead over Marseille following their 3-0 win at the Vélodrome last weekend.

00:21 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Nantes always the bridesmaids to PSG

With 51 defeats to the Rouge-et-Bleu, Nantes are the team Paris Saint-Germain have beaten most along with Saint-Étienne. So Christophe Galtier's team will set a new club record if they win.

00:20 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG's 17-match streak against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain won 17 successive games against Nantes between 2007 and 2019, a club record.

00:13 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Nante in Parc des Princes

Nantes will play their 52nd competitive game at the Parc des Princes against the capital club. Only Bordeaux (55) have played there more - Nantes will draw level with Marseille (52). 

00:06 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: PSG's recent record against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain have had the better of recent encounters winning 26 times and losing just three of the 31 matches since October 2004.

00:04 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Head to head

Parisians and Nantais are going to meet for the 105th time since 1970 (51 wins, 23 draws and 30 losses for the Rouge et Bleu). Only two clubs have faced the Parisians more: Bordeaux and Monaco (110 matches). The Canaries will join Lyon and Marseille (105).

00:04 (IST)05 Mar 2023
PSG vs FCN Live: Hello and Welcome

League leader Paris Saint-Germain host Nantes with striker Kylian Mbappé needing one goal to surpass Edinson Cavani and become PSG's all-time leading scorer with 201. PSG is eight points clear at the top while French Cup winner Nantes is 13th and has lost its past two league games. Stay tuned for live updates.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Ligue 1 

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi. (REUTERS)

Lionel Andres Messi is a cheat code. Even at 35. Breaking records and crossing gargantuan football milestones for a living. Just like he did on Sunday night in Le Classique against Marseille.

As Paris Saint Germain bested their arch rivals 3-0 away at Stade Velodrome, the Argentine World Cup winning captain scored what was his 700th club football goal.

Messi’s tap in off a Kylian Mbappe cross from the left, which double the advantage for the visitors in the first half marked his 28th goal for PSG, aside from another 672 for FC Barcelona. These, in 840 appearances, making for a goal every 1.2 matches. [Read more]

