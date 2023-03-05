PSG vs Nantes Live Score: Lionel Messi scores, PSG 1-0 FCN after 15 mins, Kylian Mbappe starts

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Match Today: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both start for Paris Saint Germain against Nantes in the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both have been on the scoresheet for PSG across their last two outings in French Ligue 1. Following their 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the French league leaders faced Lille at home.
Despite Kylian Mbappe’s brace and Neymar Jr, scoring PSG needed a stoppage time free kick from Lionel Messi to steal a win. Having lost 2-1 to Marseille in the French Cup, PSG avenged their loss in the league. At Stade Velodrome, in the absence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi rose to orchestrate a 3-0 win. While Messi scored once and assisted twice, Mbappe was on target twice and assisted Messi for his goal in the first half.
Lineups: PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, Fabian, Zaire Emery, Messi, Mbappe Nantes: Lafont, Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam, Sissoko, Moutoussamy, Pallois, Blas, Mollet, Ganago
Follow PSG vs Nantes French Ligue 1 football match
And Messi crosses to Fabian Ruiz who feeds in Nuno Mendes and he crosses. It's deflected off the defenfder and it falls to Messi and he slots it home!!!! PSG lead!!
PSG 1-0 FCN
After 10 mins, it's more or less the same with neither team having a clear chance. PSG keep attacking and Nantes keep defending as is mostly the case.
PSG 0-0 FCN
Messi plays it inside for Mbappe who looks interested but it's cleared for a corner. Corner is curled in and Mbappe meets it but the flag is there for offside.
PSG 0-0 FCN
PSG are trying to find a way into the Nantes box from the left flanks with Mbappe seeing plenty of the ball but the home side are struggling for any kind of penetration as the Canaries stay strong.
PSG 0-0 FCN
Sissoko maraudes pass the PSG midfield, tries to feed his fellow Nantes forward but it has been cleared for a corner. Nothing from the corner as Nantes look to build again.
PSG 0-0 FCN
PSG are keeping the ball with mostly every player getting a touch. Nuno Mendes finds Marquinhos who plays a one two but it's cleared away. PSG can build again.
PSG 0-0 FCN
And the players are in the middle. A moment of silence for the legendary Just Fontaine. And Paris Saint germain will get us underway. Peep peep. The referee's whistle goes and we are away.
More from Sports
The players are lining up in the tunnel and here they come out. PSG will be in the blue and white home kit while Nantes with their canary yellow garb. The handshakes are done as well as the toss. No Marco Verratti for PSG due to suspension.
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape, French prosecutors said Friday. The prosecutors’ office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. An investigating judge placed the football player under judicial supervision.
Lionel Messi has 12 goals for PSG this season, scoring his 700th goal against Marseille last week. Can he add to his tally here tonight?
The Parc des Princes is buzzing at the moment, waiting for the match to start. The players will be going back to the dressing room soon and pull on their match outfits and we'll be treated to some high quality action very soon.
The Paris Saint Germain players are presently warming up in the middle with the focus on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Can they dazzle again tonight?
Tonight 201 is the magic number for Kylian Mbappe as he needs just one goal to reach that magic figure and surpass Edison Cavani to become the club's all time leading score. A betting man would put down his money that he'll reach that milestone against a 13th placed Nantes but PSG have recently developed a habit going going 1-0 down early and then coming back. If there's no comeback tonight, Mbappe will have the opportunity to seal the deal against Bayern, a far more daunting task.
PSG: WWLWW
FCN: WLLLD
PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes, Vitinha, Danilo, Fabian, Zaire Emery, Messi, Mbappe
Nantes: Lafont, Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam, Sissoko, Moutoussamy, Pallois, Blas, Mollet, Ganago
Paris Saint Germain have scored a total of 2994 goals in the top flight, so the 3000-goal milestone is fast approaching.
Looking at the lineups, it's clear that Paris Saint Germain want to give their two superstars some time on the pitch so that Messi and Mbappe are match-ready when they travel to Germany in the midweek. The French champions though, will be hoping that nothing untoward happens in this match ala Neymar in the last. Expect Mbappe to score his record goala nd be withdrawn soon. Same for Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain have scored 153 goals against Nantes, the third-most they have scored against any opponent after Saint-Étienne (167 goals) and Lyon (162).
The PSG pair of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have combined for a goal and assist nine times this season, more than anyone else in Ligue 1.
Later next week, PSG have that big game against Bayern coming up. With Neymar already sidelined, it'll be interesting to see if the Parisans start with their strongest lineup or rest them for the big midweek clash.
Paris are unbeaten in 34 league games (29 wins) at the Parc des Princes, a run that puts them in the top three of the club's history. The Rouge-et-Bleu's last defeat came against Lille on 3 April 2021 (0-1).
Paris Saint-Germain, the league leaders, have an eight-point lead over Marseille following their 3-0 win at the Vélodrome last weekend.
With 51 defeats to the Rouge-et-Bleu, Nantes are the team Paris Saint-Germain have beaten most along with Saint-Étienne. So Christophe Galtier's team will set a new club record if they win.
Paris Saint-Germain won 17 successive games against Nantes between 2007 and 2019, a club record.
Nantes will play their 52nd competitive game at the Parc des Princes against the capital club. Only Bordeaux (55) have played there more - Nantes will draw level with Marseille (52).
Paris Saint-Germain have had the better of recent encounters winning 26 times and losing just three of the 31 matches since October 2004.
Parisians and Nantais are going to meet for the 105th time since 1970 (51 wins, 23 draws and 30 losses for the Rouge et Bleu). Only two clubs have faced the Parisians more: Bordeaux and Monaco (110 matches). The Canaries will join Lyon and Marseille (105).
League leader Paris Saint-Germain host Nantes with striker Kylian Mbappé needing one goal to surpass Edinson Cavani and become PSG's all-time leading scorer with 201. PSG is eight points clear at the top while French Cup winner Nantes is 13th and has lost its past two league games. Stay tuned for live updates.