PSG vs Monaco Live Score Updates: Neymar starts for Paris, no Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, lineups announced, kick off soon

PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match Live Updates: Paris Saint-Germain leads the league with an eight-point cushion over Marseille and Lens. On a seven-game unbeaten run, Monaco could snatch second place when it hosts an inconsistent PSG team that will be without Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
PSG has looked fragile lately, losing to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and getting knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday. Mbappe is still sidelined by a thigh injury, and Messi strained his hamstring against Marseille.
Monaco coach Philippe Clement is spoiled for choice up front with Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo. Ben Yedder has seven goals in his last six games while Embolo has notched five in his last five games. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 54 points from 22 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Monaco are fourth with 44 points.
Follow PSG vs Monaco live score updates below
Although Monaco are still historically Paris Saint-Germain's bogey team, the trend has turned considerably over the past few years with 12 victories, 3 draws and just 3 defeats for PSG against their rivals in the last 18 competitive encounters since the start of 2017.
With 81 goals for Paris in Ligue 1, Neymar Jr is closing in on the club's top five goalscorers: Edinson Cavani (138 goals), Kylian Mbappé (132 goals), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113 goals), Mustapha Dahleb (85 goals) and Dominique Rocheteau (83 goals).
PSG Last 5 matches: WWDLW
Monaco Last 5 matches: WWDWD
The matches between the two sides have often been spectacular in recent years, with 78 goals scored during the last 22 competitive matches between the two sides, that's an average of 3.5 goals per match, and there has been no 0-0 since 01/03/2015, at Monaco in Ligue 1.
Edinson Cavani, with 15 goals, is Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer against Monaco. He sits ahead of Kylian Mbappé (10 goals), Carlos Bianchi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar Jr (6 goals) in the standings.
This will be the 110th competitive encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Les Rouge et Bleu still trail the side from the Principality in the history books, with a total of 33 victories, 29 draws and 47 defeats.
Last week, Lionel Messi had curled an exquisite shot into the Toulouse net after teammate Achraf Hakimi had managed to equalize for the league leaders. Prior to that, a well taken free kick had proved to be the Paris team's undoing when they went 1-0 down inside 20 mins.
With his decorated colleagues Kylian Mbappe as well as Lionel Messi unavailable in this match against Monaco, the onus is all on Neymar to carry this team to a comfortable victory against Monaco. Lionel Messi did it last week against Toulouse. Can Neymar replicate the same performance? Plus if he scores tonight, he will have his 150th goal across the big five European leagues.
Let's first address the huge elephant in the roomand move on. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had suffered a hamstring strain during the Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday night and with a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in the midweek, the French powerhouse has decided to not include him in the squad for this match against Monaco
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ligue 1 match between leaders Paris Saint Germain and Monaco. PSG will look to rid themselves of the stench of the recent French Cup loss to close rivals Marseille and bounce back to form against a fourth-placed Monaco. However, they don't have the services of Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe to rely on tonight. Stay tuned for the lineups.