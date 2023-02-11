PSG vs Monaco Live Score Updates: Neymar starts for Paris, no Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, lineups announced, kick off soon

PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match Live Updates: Paris Saint-Germain leads the league with an eight-point cushion over Marseille and Lens. On a seven-game unbeaten run, Monaco could snatch second place when it hosts an inconsistent PSG team that will be without Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG has looked fragile lately, losing to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and getting knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday. Mbappe is still sidelined by a thigh injury, and Messi strained his hamstring against Marseille.

Monaco coach Philippe Clement is spoiled for choice up front with Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo. Ben Yedder has seven goals in his last six games while Embolo has notched five in his last five games. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 54 points from 22 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Monaco are fourth with 44 points.

Follow PSG vs Monaco live score updates below