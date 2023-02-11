scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
PSG vs Monaco Live Score Updates: Neymar starts for Paris, no Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, lineups announced, kick off soon

PSG vs Monaco Live Score and Updates Today: Paris Saint-Germain face a tough test away to Monaco.

By: Sports Desk
February 11, 2023 21:01 IST
PSG vs Monaco LiveParis Saint Germain (PSG) vs Monaco Live: Follow the live action from Stade Louis-II.

PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match Live Updates: Paris Saint-Germain leads the league with an eight-point cushion over Marseille and Lens. On a seven-game unbeaten run, Monaco could snatch second place when it hosts an inconsistent PSG team that will be without Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG has looked fragile lately, losing to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and getting knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday. Mbappe is still sidelined by a thigh injury, and Messi strained his hamstring against Marseille.

Monaco coach Philippe Clement is spoiled for choice up front with Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo. Ben Yedder has seven goals in his last six games while Embolo has notched five in his last five games. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 54 points from 22 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Monaco are fourth with 44 points.

Follow PSG vs Monaco live score updates below

Live Blog

PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1: Follow live action from Stade Louis-II below

20:54 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Will PSG's bogey team rise again?

Although Monaco are still historically Paris Saint-Germain's bogey team, the trend has turned considerably over the past few years with 12 victories, 3 draws and just 3 defeats for PSG against their rivals in the last 18 competitive encounters since the start of 2017.

20:52 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Neymar staring at another milestone

With 81 goals for Paris in Ligue 1, Neymar Jr is closing in on the club's top five goalscorers: Edinson Cavani (138 goals), Kylian Mbappé (132 goals), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113 goals), Mustapha Dahleb (85 goals) and Dominique Rocheteau (83 goals).

20:48 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Form guide

PSG Last 5 matches: WWDLW

Monaco Last 5 matches: WWDWD

20:44 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG: Expect goals in this match

The matches between the two sides have often been spectacular in recent years, with 78 goals scored during the last 22 competitive matches between the two sides, that's an average of 3.5 goals per match, and there has been no 0-0 since 01/03/2015, at Monaco in Ligue 1.

20:43 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG: By the numbers

Edinson Cavani, with 15 goals, is Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer against Monaco. He sits ahead of Kylian Mbappé (10 goals), Carlos Bianchi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar Jr (6 goals) in the standings.

20:41 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Lineups out
20:39 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Head to head

This will be the 110th competitive encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Les Rouge et Bleu still trail the side from the Principality in the history books, with a total of 33 victories, 29 draws and 47 defeats. 

20:35 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Last week's recap

Last week, Lionel Messi had curled an exquisite shot into the Toulouse net after teammate Achraf Hakimi had managed to equalize for the league leaders. Prior to that, a well taken free kick had proved to be the Paris team's undoing when they went 1-0 down inside 20 mins.

20:24 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Can Neymar step up?

With his decorated colleagues Kylian Mbappe as well as Lionel Messi unavailable in this match against Monaco, the onus is all on Neymar to carry this team to a comfortable victory against Monaco. Lionel Messi did it last week against Toulouse. Can Neymar replicate the same performance? Plus if he scores tonight, he will have his 150th goal across the big five European leagues. 

20:19 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Lionel Messi unavailable

Let's first address the huge elephant in the roomand move on. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had suffered a hamstring strain during the Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday night and with a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in the midweek, the French powerhouse has decided to not include him in the squad for this match against Monaco

20:15 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Monaco vs PSG Live: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ligue 1 match between leaders Paris Saint Germain and Monaco. PSG will look to rid themselves of the stench of the recent French Cup loss to close rivals Marseille  and bounce back to form against a fourth-placed Monaco. However, they don't have the services of Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe to rely on tonight. Stay tuned for the lineups.

PSG vs Monaco Live Score Streaming Updates: Ligue 1 live action is back

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AS Monaco lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

PSG have a good recent record against AS Monaco and have won 20 of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's 14 victories. PSG have lost a total of 44 matches against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition. AS Monaco have won their last two home games against PSG in Ligue 1 - their previous run of three such victories on the trot came over 23 years ago.

PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

Monaco possible starting lineup: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar

