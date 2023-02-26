scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 Match Today Live Telecast: PSG takes on a confident Marseille which has only one defeat in its last 14 games

PSG vs Marseille Live Score Updates:
PSG vs Olympique de Marseille Live Scorecard:Marseille faces bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain knowing that a home victory would move it two points behind the league leader and open up the title race. PSG is under big pressure after losing five of its 12 games this year, including a French Cup defeat at Marseille this month.

PSG takes on a confident Marseille which has only one defeat in its last 14 games. PSG narrowly avoided a fourth straight defeat last weekend when it trailed Lille at home before winning 4-3 thanks to Lionel Messi’s injury-time free kick.

PSG is without injured forward Neymar and right-back Achraf Hakimi but Marseille is missing its best defender Chancel Mbemba. The other main game sees high-flying Monaco hosting improving Nice in the Riviera derby.

When is the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match happening?
The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will start at 1:15 am IST on Monday, February 27.

Where is the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match happening?
The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be played at Stade Velodrome.

Where can I watch the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on TV?
The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can I live stream the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match online?
The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live-streamed on JioCinemas for free.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 13:00 IST
