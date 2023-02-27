PSG vs Marseille Live Score: Messi, Mbappe and co. look for Coupe de France revenge in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Match Today: Marseille has a genuine chance at winning the French title for the first time since 2010, especially if it beats league leader Paris Saint-Germain at home on Sunday. Victory at a packed and vociferous Stade Velodrome stadium against bitter rival PSG would bring second-place Marseille to within two points of the defending champion.
PSG is under big pressure after losing five of its 12 games this year, including a French Cup defeat at Marseille this month. PSG takes on a confident Marseille which has only one defeat in its last 14 games. PSG narrowly avoided a fourth straight defeat last weekend when it trailed Lille at home before winning 4-3 thanks to Lionel Messi’s injury-time free kick.
They share a record-equaling 10 French titles. But Marseille is the only French club to win the Champions League — in 1993 — and fans love using the expression “Forever the first” to needle PSG.
It was 17 days ago that Marseille ended Paris Saint Germain's Coupe de France campaign, courtesy of a 2-1 win that shook France's most star studded club football lineup. Here they are, facing off again, in Ligue 1. With only five points separating them. While Kylian Mbappe had missed out the last meeting, the French superstar has since returned back into the lineup, fit and running at his usual pace again. PSG will need it and much more from their star front trio also comprising of Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, if they are to avoid another slip up in the league this season. Top two teams from France collide, should be fun.