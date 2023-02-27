scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
PSG vs Marseille Live Score: Messi, Mbappe and co. look for Coupe de France revenge in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Football Match Today: Title challengers Marseille take on star-studded PSG involving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

By: Sports Desk
February 27, 2023 00:19 IST
PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1: PSG take on arch-rivals MarseillePSG vs Marseille Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Match Today: Marseille has a genuine chance at winning the French title for the first time since 2010, especially if it beats league leader Paris Saint-Germain at home on Sunday. Victory at a packed and vociferous Stade Velodrome stadium against bitter rival PSG would bring second-place Marseille to within two points of the defending champion.

PSG is under big pressure after losing five of its 12 games this year, including a French Cup defeat at Marseille this month. PSG takes on a confident Marseille which has only one defeat in its last 14 games. PSG narrowly avoided a fourth straight defeat last weekend when it trailed Lille at home before winning 4-3 thanks to Lionel Messi’s injury-time free kick.

They share a record-equaling 10 French titles. But Marseille is the only French club to win the Champions League — in 1993 — and fans love using the expression “Forever the first” to needle PSG.

Live Blog

PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 live score and updates: Follow Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique de Marseille football match below

00:19 (IST)27 Feb 2023
PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 live score and updates: The last time they took the field, a Messi special

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain gave away a two-goal lead then trailed by one goal with four minutes left before Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi turned things around and helped PSG to a 4-3 win against Lille on Sunday. [Read more]

00:15 (IST)27 Feb 2023
PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 live score and updates: Hello and welcome

It was 17 days ago that Marseille ended Paris Saint Germain's Coupe de France campaign, courtesy of a 2-1 win that shook France's most star studded club football lineup. Here they are, facing off again, in Ligue 1. With only five points separating them. While Kylian Mbappe had missed out the last meeting, the French superstar has since returned back into the lineup, fit and running at his usual pace again. PSG will need it and much more from their star front trio also comprising of Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, if they are to avoid another slip up in the league this season. Top two teams from France collide, should be fun.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille live score and updates

PSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a hard-fought 4-3 win against Lille in the French league.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist. It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against second-placed Marseille in French soccer’s biggest match.

PSG lost another key player against Lille, with Nuno Mendes going off near the half-hour mark. Mendes, who played on the left side of PSG’s backline against Lille, was substituted after colliding with winger Jonathan Bamba.

27-02-2023
