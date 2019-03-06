Toggle Menu
PSG vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

PSG vs Manchester United Live streaming: Manchester United will be looking to pull off the impossible as they face PSG away from home with a 2-0 loss.

PSG vs Manchester United Live streaming: Manchester United will have to overturn a 2-0 deficit. (Reuters Photo)

PSG vs Manchester United Champions League Football Live Streaming: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had cited the examples of Juventus almost Real Madrid last season in the semi-final and Barcelona’s famous Round of 16 win against PSG in 2017 to explain that anything could happen in the Champions League knockouts. But emulating those two performances might be a little difficult for Manchester United considering the limited options they have. Many of their major players are either out injured or have question marks hanging over them and Paul Pogba is suspended. They also have a 2-0 loss to deal with and the match itself is being played at the Parc des Princes, where the biggest of teams have struggled to get into their groove in recent years.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 second leg between PSG and Manchester United?

The Round of 16 match between Manchester United and PSG is scheduled for kick off on early Thursday morning in Indian time.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United is scheduled at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United is being played at the Parc des Princes. It is the home ground of Paris St Germain.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Manchester United will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund?

Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG can be followed live on Sony Liv.

