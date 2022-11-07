scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

While You Were Asleep: PSG eke out 2-1 win over Lorient, Lazio pip Roma 1-0, Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0

Defender Danilo Pereira scored the winner for PSG. Sarri’s Lazio edged Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 with an early goal from Felipe Anderson. Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli each scored in the second half for Juventus.

(L-R) Paris St Germain's Neymar in action; Lazio's Felipe Anderson controls the ball against AS Roma; Juventus' Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal (Reuters | AP)

Table-toppers PSG survived a scare in their 2-1 win over Lorient in the Ligue 1. Defender Danilo Pereira headed home Neymar’s corner in the 81st minute as unbeaten PSG maintained its comfortable gap over second-place Lens.

PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury. Messi was replaced in attack by 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, who marked a rare start by setting up Neymar’s opening goal after nine minutes. Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season.

Lorient equalized in the 53rd through club top scorer Terem Moffi’s ninth goal of the campaign.

Midfielder Enzo Le Fee sent the Nigeria striker running clear, veteran central defender Sergio Ramos didn’t cover him and Moffi fired past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG next host Auxerre on Sunday while sixth-placed Lorient travel to Strasbourg later that day.

Serie A: Lazio edged Roma 1-0

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio defeated Jose Mourniho’s AS Roma 1-0, courtesy an early goal from Felipe Anderson. Lazio moved to third place in Serie A.

AS Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when they won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

Lazio winger Pedro stole the ball from Roa defender Roger Ibañez as the Giallorossi attempted to play out from the back and then set up Anderson with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Advertisement

Anderson, playing in a “false nine” position with Ciro Immobile injured, quickly deposited the ball into the net.

It was the fourth time a defensive error from Roma led to a goal this season – the most such mistakes in Serie A.

Roma nearly equalized minutes later with a shot from Nicolò Zaniolo that hit the crossbar. But Roma again proved ineffective at finding the target.

Advertisement

Roma is still without dynamic forward Paulo Dybala, the former Juventus player who is out injured, and center forward Tammy Abraham has been off target all season after scoring 23 goals across all competitions last term.

Serie A: Juventus up and running

Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in the derby d’Italia for its fourth straight league win to move level with Roma, two points behind Lazio and Atalanta.

After a slow start to the season and a disastrous Champions League campaign, Juventus is starting to click.

Filip Kostić assisted on both goals as Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli each scored in the second half for the Bianconeri.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Juventus also had a potential goal from Danilo waved off by VAR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in commonPremium
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in common
Advertisement

Inter was left in seventh, one point behind Juventus and Roma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:03:14 am
Next Story

RSS holds route marches, VCK distributes ‘Manusmrithi’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 07: Latest News