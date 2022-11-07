While You Were Asleep: PSG eke out 2-1 win over Lorient, Lazio pip Roma 1-0, Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0

Table-toppers PSG survived a scare in their 2-1 win over Lorient in the Ligue 1. Defender Danilo Pereira headed home Neymar’s corner in the 81st minute as unbeaten PSG maintained its comfortable gap over second-place Lens.

PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury. Messi was replaced in attack by 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, who marked a rare start by setting up Neymar’s opening goal after nine minutes. Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season.

The connection between this team and the fans

Lorient equalized in the 53rd through club top scorer Terem Moffi’s ninth goal of the campaign.

Midfielder Enzo Le Fee sent the Nigeria striker running clear, veteran central defender Sergio Ramos didn’t cover him and Moffi fired past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG next host Auxerre on Sunday while sixth-placed Lorient travel to Strasbourg later that day.

Serie A: Lazio edged Roma 1-0

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio defeated Jose Mourniho’s AS Roma 1-0, courtesy an early goal from Felipe Anderson. Lazio moved to third place in Serie A.

AS Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when they won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

Lazio winger Pedro stole the ball from Roa defender Roger Ibañez as the Giallorossi attempted to play out from the back and then set up Anderson with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Anderson, playing in a “false nine” position with Ciro Immobile injured, quickly deposited the ball into the net.

It was the fourth time a defensive error from Roma led to a goal this season – the most such mistakes in Serie A.

Roma nearly equalized minutes later with a shot from Nicolò Zaniolo that hit the crossbar. But Roma again proved ineffective at finding the target.

Roma is still without dynamic forward Paulo Dybala, the former Juventus player who is out injured, and center forward Tammy Abraham has been off target all season after scoring 23 goals across all competitions last term.

Serie A: Juventus up and running

Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in the derby d’Italia for its fourth straight league win to move level with Roma, two points behind Lazio and Atalanta.

After a slow start to the season and a disastrous Champions League campaign, Juventus is starting to click.

Filip Kostić assisted on both goals as Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli each scored in the second half for the Bianconeri.

Juventus also had a potential goal from Danilo waved off by VAR.

Inter was left in seventh, one point behind Juventus and Roma.