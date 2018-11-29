PSG vs Liverpool Champions League Highlights: PSG beat Liverpool 2-1

PSG vs Liverpool Champions League Highlights: In coming days, Neymar, Juan Bernat and James Milner’s goals may be shown as highlights from this match but in reality, there was only one. It came in the 86th minute, when Thiago Silva, who soldiered on like a bull every time he was kicked down in this match, and the rock-like Marquinhos conspired to kick the ball away from Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilians then looked at each other and let out the kind of roar that must have been a regular thing in the days when dinosaurs ruled the land. As they did so, they exchanged a chest bump the vibrations must have been felt all the way back in Brazil. That moment, defined PSG’s performance in this match – spirited, passionate and efficient.