PSG vs Lille Live Score Updates: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe likely to start in Ligue 1 clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Live Score Updates Ligue 1 Football Match Today
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left, looks on before the Champions League round of 16 match between PSG and Bayern, Lionel Messi reacts during the game. (AP)
Making a rare visit to the Parc des Princes, the emir of Qatar watched first hand as Paris Saint-Germain came up short on Europe’s biggest stage once again. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was in the stands as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of an expensively assembled team lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, putting the club in danger of another early exit from the Champions League.
More than a decade of hiring and firing and splashing the cash has so far failed to deliver a coveted Champions League trophy for PSG’s Qatari owners. Amid reports that the oil and gas rich Gulf state is now planning a move for Manchester United, perhaps the emir’s patience with PSG could be close to running out. Despite all the superstar signings, a series of coaches have not managed to achieve PSG’s owners’ ultimate ambition.
When Christophe Galtier was hired last July he became the seventh coach since state-backed Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over the club in 2011.With its motto “Dream Bigger” splashed on the team bus, the owners had a clear ambition to make PSG one of Europe’s leading clubs. Yet PSG’s defeat to Bayern on Tuesday in the first leg of the round-of-16 in the Champions League was its third straight loss and fifth in 11 games, with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all struggling for form since returning from the World Cup. Since playmaker Javier Pastore became PSG’s first marquee signing for 42 million euros ($45 million) in 2011, the club’s net expenditure has risen to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). Despite this outlay, there’s been more humiliating exits than finals in Europe. Sporting director Leonardo — whose strong contacts with AC Milan made it possible to sign Ibrahimovic, Silva and European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — was fired during his second spell. Yet problems have resurfaced under the new regime. PSG hadn’t lost three straight games since late 2011, and its five losses in 2023 are more than all of last year.
A proud club like PSG must be hurting from losing three games in a row, the first a french up defeat to Marseille, followed by a 3-1 thrashing by Monaco and then in the midweek to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Lille are the unfortunate opponents who find find themselves up against the wounded league leaders. They'll be hoping to withstand PSG's initial onslaught and hitting them on the counter
"The game at home to Lille comes five days after the Bayern game and the three consecutive defeats, and I'm hoping to have certain players back. In these tough times, we've got to entrench ourselves even further in our work. Lille are a very good team that has needed time to adjust after changing their manager, and for a certain amount of time now, they've had a well-established way of playing. They're a very dynamic, attacking team that always looks to play and to score goals. Given their current level, they're a team that will be in the fight for the European places. We need to win this weekend, and we've got more chances of winning if Kylian is on the pitch, so Kylian will play."
Lionel Messi’s future has been subject to plenty of speculation in the recent past, with his contract set to expire this season at Paris Saint-Germain, and little progress seen so far for an extension.
Amid the speculation, however, his father, Jorge Messi, who has also been serving as his agent throughout his career, has said that it is unlikely the former Barcelona legend moves back to the Nou Camp. [Read more]
While PSG remain five points clear at the top of the table despite their poor form, Lille ended last weekend in the European places having climbed above Stade Rennais FC into fifth, their highest position in the table since August. That is just reward for Les Dogues, who have been a joy to watch at times this season under Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca.
Lille arrive having lost just once in their last 10 league games, with that defeat coming against a rejuvenated OGC Nice. Their defence has been formidable in recent games and Fonseca has a variety of options in attack, not just 16-goal top scorer Jonathan David, who bagged a brace in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over RC Strasbourg Alsace.
Stills from the training session earlier looked promising as the trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi all looked in good shape. While Messi had felt a discomfort in his hamstring post the 2-1 defeat to Marseille, Mbappe had also not started against Bayern after picking up a similar injury. If it all PSG are to keep the dream of a possible treble alive, the three will have to be at their peak fitness.
The World Cup may have been a golden dream for Paris Saint Germain’s golden signing from summer 2021, one Lionel Messi, for PSG it has been anything but. Since the club football season resumption, the elite club in France have lost to RC Lens, Monaco and even Rennes in Ligue 1. In French Cup, they faced a damning 2-1 loss to Marseille.
More recently, in the Champions League, they were unable to get past the team that defeated them in the summit clash back in 2020, Bayern Munich. As PSG prepare to face Lille, the team that outsmarted the Parisians to league win back two seasons back, their distance with second placed Marseille remains only that of five points. Something of a crucial night following a bunch of defeats in the second half of the 2022/23 season. Stay tuned as we take you through this one.