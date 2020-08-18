PSG vs Leipzig, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

PSG vs Leipzig: The Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.(Twitter/PSG_inside)

UEFA Champions League 2020, PSG vs Leipzig Football Live Score Streaming: After snatching a late win against Atlanta last week, Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain are just one win away from making it into the UEFA Champions League final. In order to do so, the Thiago Silva-led PSG unit have to overpower German club RB Leipzig in the match tonight.

Leipzig, on the other hand, are entering the contest on the back of a handsome 2-1 win over Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Neither team has ever made the Champions League final, so a cracking contest can be expected by the football fans.

When is the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will be played on August 19, 2020.

Where is the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig going to be held?

The Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig begin?

The Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig?

The live streaming of the Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will be available on SonyLiv.

